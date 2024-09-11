Children’s Institute Expands Its Partnerships At Its Otis Booth Campus

Children's Institute announces its growing partnerships with local nonprofit organizations to enhance their programs and services to the community.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children’s Institute (CII) is proud to welcome P.S. Arts and Twinspire to our Otis Booth campus. This move marks a significant milestone in our mission to support educational success and emotional well-being of children and families in Los Angeles. By providing co-located workspaces to both P.S. Arts and Twinspire, we are enhancing our collective, community impact and extending our reach into the communities we serve.“Our partnerships with P.S. Arts and Twinspire go beyond simply sharing space,” said Catherine Atack, Chief External Officer at Children’s Institute. “It’s about fostering innovation and collaboration to better support the children and families in our community. By bringing together our resources and expertise, we are creating new opportunities and expanding our ability to make a difference.”This collaborative approach allows Children’s Institute, P.S. Arts and Twinspire to build capacity and extend their services, creating a hub of resources that benefits and uplifts the entire community. Through the changing landscape we see today, these partnerships exemplify how philanthropic efforts can be leveraged more effectively to serve the greater good.“The pandemic has fundamentally changed how we think about space and collaboration,” said John Lawler, CEO of P.S. Arts. “Our move to Children’s Institute is more than just a change of address; it’s a new model for how nonprofits can work together to optimize resources and maximize impact. By co-locating with Children’s Institute, we are setting a precedent for other organizations to follow.”“Our partnership with Children’s Institute goes well beyond sharing physical space. Since we began this relationship, we have gained invaluable connections and mentorship that have bolstered our capacity. Thanks to Children’s Institute, we’ve significantly expanded our community impact by building partnerships with local schools to provide life skills training and courses to foster and at-promise students,” said Tae Thompson, Executive Director of Twinspire.Children’s Institute looks forward to celebrating this exciting new chapter with P.S. Arts and Twinspire and to the positive impact these partnerships will have on the children, families and communities we are dedicated to serving.ABOUT CHILDREN’S INSTITUTEChildren’s Institute (CII) has served Los Angeles communities since 1906. Every year, Children’s Institute supports 30,000 children and families across Los Angeles in achieving emotional well-being and educational success, which build pathways to economic mobility. We work in communities impacted by decades of underinvestment and racist policies – from Echo Park to Watts to Long Beach. Children’s Institute offers education, counseling services, parenting support, convening spaces and enrichment programs. To learn more about Children’s Institute, visit www.childrensinstitute.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.