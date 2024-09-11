WVDOT among 12 states vying for America’s Transportation Award

West Virginia’s Wellsburg Bridge will compete with Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Washington state.



“These 12 projects serve as the best of the best transportation projects completed by state DOTs across the country, but they are only a fraction of the incredible work states are doing to better their communities,” said AASHTO Executive Director Jim Tymon. “State DOTs today are focused on a wide range of work, including projects that enhance every mode of transportation and increase safety, equity, and quality of life. This list of Top 12 contenders serves as a great example of just how diverse these state DOT projects are.”



Construction of the 1,875-foot Wellsburg Bridge began in 2018. Flatiron Construction was awarded a contract for approximately $131 million to build the structure, which connects the communities of Wellsburg, West Virginia, and Brilliant, Ohio.



The main span of the bridge was built on the banks of the Ohio River. On Monday, April 26, 2021, the 4,100-ton main span was hefted onto two sets of barges, floated downstream to the bridge site, and slowly jacked up to rest on its support piers. The operation took more than 13 hours. An estimated 2,500 people turned out for the official opening of the new bridge on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Federal, state, and local officials from both Ohio and West Virginia attended the opening ceremony, accompanied by high school bands, confetti, and fireworks.



Building a bridge between the two communities had been in discussion for a century. The bridge will drastically reduce travel time between the two communities, provide a new river crossing for commerce, spur economic development on both sides of the Ohio River, and provide another way across the river if work needs to be done on neighboring spans.



"This is an incredible day for both Wellsburg and Brilliant because we are finally opening a bridge connecting these two communities that is long overdue," Gov. Jim Justice said at the dedication. "This bridge is going to make life better for everyone who travels through West Virginia’s Northern Panhandle.This is truly an incredible day, and I'm proud to see another bridge project across the finish line. The bridge might be in the Northern Panhandle, but this is a great day for all of West Virginia.”

Contest winners will be announced at the AASHTO Annual Meeting in Philadelphia in October.



Sponsored by AASHTO, AAA, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the America’s Transportation Awards recognizes the positive impacts of state DOT projects on communities across the nation.

Finalists for the America’s Transportation Awards are:



