MPD Statement on Ongoing Activity in the Seventh District

At approximately 10:05 p.m., peaceful protests at MPD’s Seventh District station turned violent when individuals began throwing bottles, rocks, and other objects at officers. MPD immediately began giving dispersal warnings as individuals continued to throw objects at officers. As of 10:30 p.m., MPD has arrested three individuals.

We will continue to support those who choose to protest peacefully and safely, and we will continue to hold accountable those who commit criminal acts.

Officers remain on the scene at the Seventh District. Out of an abundance of caution, MPD continues to maintain an increased police presence throughout the District.