Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 12, 2024
Public Affairs
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 12, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Delphos Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clark
|Port Authority of Springfield, Ohio
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Crawford
|Galion Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Cuyahoga County Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Defiance
|Defiance County General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Jefferson Water and Sewer District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hardin
|Hardin County Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Harrison
|North Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lorain
|Oberlin Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lucas
|Madison Avenue School of Arts
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|City of Wadsworth
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mercer
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Mercer Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Miami
|Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Muskingum
|Rich Hill Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Preble
|Preble County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Summit
|Barberton-Norton Mosquito Abatement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington
|Fort Frye Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Rossford Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
The full reports will be available Thursday, September 12, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
