Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 12, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans' tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State's Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 12, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Delphos Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clark Port Authority of Springfield, Ohio
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Crawford Galion Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga Cuyahoga County Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Defiance Defiance County General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Franklin Jefferson Water and Sewer District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hardin Hardin County Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Harrison North Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lorain Oberlin Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lucas Madison Avenue School of Arts
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina City of Wadsworth
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mercer Jefferson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Mercer Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Miami Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Muskingum Rich Hill Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Preble Preble County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Summit Barberton-Norton Mosquito Abatement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington Fort Frye Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Wood Rossford Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, September 12, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State's office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

