Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 12, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 12, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Delphos Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Clark Port Authority of Springfield, Ohio

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Crawford Galion Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Cuyahoga Cuyahoga County Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Defiance Defiance County General Health District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Franklin Jefferson Water and Sewer District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hardin Hardin County Airport Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Harrison North Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Lorain Oberlin Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Lucas Madison Avenue School of Arts

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Medina City of Wadsworth

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Mercer Jefferson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Mercer Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Miami Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Muskingum Rich Hill Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Preble Preble County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Summit Barberton-Norton Mosquito Abatement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Washington Fort Frye Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Wood Rossford Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, September 12, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.