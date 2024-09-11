AMMWEC Launches New Program to Empower Grassroots Muslim Community Leaders Across the United States

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMMWEC Launches New Program to Empower Grassroots Muslim Community Leaders Across the United StatesAMMWEC Muslim Leadership FellowshipAMMWEC is proud to launch a new program empowering grassroots Muslim community leaders from across the United States to engage with leaders on a national level in Washington, enhance their own leadership skills, and join a supportive community of changemakers. AMMWEC is now recruiting for its inaugural cohort of fellows. Grassroots community activists, clergy, and journalists are invited to apply.Purpose: The fellowship aims to elevate outstanding individuals working in local communities to gain national exposure as community leaders. These individuals often work in silos, sometimes facing both internal and externalpressure. The fellowship will create a support network among patriotic Muslim Americans committed to mainstream civic engagement and to connect them with national leaders eager to engage inspiring voices in Muslim communities.Program: Fellows participate in a series of leadership training workshops (online) on how to effectively engage government on the local and national levels, including Congressional leaders and Executive branch officials. The fellows will come together in Washington to network with each other and meet key civic leaders to advocate for the interests of their local communities. Fellows can apply for up to $2,000 in micro-grants to support community initiatives fostering pride in heritage and elevating civic recognition for their communities. Together, the fellows will form a network of local Muslim leaders that national civic leaders can engage when seeking dialogue and partnership with mainstream Muslim-Americans.Commitment:• Time: Fellows commit to participate in the training workshops, the convening in Washington, and monthly virtual gatherings with inspirational guest presenters.• Action: Fellows commit to doing, not just speaking – by implementing programs in their local communities and actively engaging with civic leaders.• Values: Fellows should reject victimhood and uphold patriotism, open interfaith engagement, pride in diverse Muslim identities, and innovative problem-solving.• Public Resilience: Fellows need to be brave to withstand pressure that might come from criticism of those who dare to pioneer new leadership.• Outreach: Fellows will be asked to help identify recruits for future iterations of the fellowship as the support network expands.Apply: The fellowship is open to anyone over the age of 21 and of Muslim heritage. AMMWEC seeks both veteran community activists and emerging raw talent: active doers who want to make a positive impact and civically-minded individuals eager to engage with leaders. If you are such a person or have someone specific to recommend, please introduce yourself (or the candidate you have in mind) by sending an email to info@ammwec.org

