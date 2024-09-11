Arts Council of Henderson County presents 65th Art on Main Fine Art + Craft Festival, September 28 & 29, 2024

The Art on Main Committee has selected “There is Still Time,” an acrylic painting by Erika Wilson for this year’s marketing image. Janet Leazenby, a popular local clay artist, is returning with her signature whimsical rabbits and much more. New artists in this year’s show include Victor Field and Megan Huston from Ataraxia Designs.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arts Council of Henderson County is proud to present the 65th annual Art on Main Fine Art + Craft Festival in Historic Downtown Hendersonville, NC, September 28 and 29, 2024. Festival hours will be 10am–5pm both days.“Art on Main 2024 promises to celebrate the amazing creativity and many talents of artists from across the region, making it a must-see event for art lovers and the community!” said Simone Wood, Chair of the Arts Council’s Art on Main Committee.One of western North Carolina’s most popular outdoor arts festivals, Art on Main will feature fine art and craft from regional artists from as far away as Canada. More than 100 artists will line Main Street Hendersonville with their art work in the following categories: clay, drawing/graphics, fiber/leather, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, watercolor, alcohol ink, oil, acrylic, photography, and wood. $2,000 will be awarded to artists in this juried and judged show. Demonstrating artists will also be on hand to show and explain their creative processes.New artists in this year’s show include Victor Field and Megan Huston from Ataraxia Designs. Their art work combines awareness and sustainability as two grounding principles, while they create using natural materials of clay and organic cotton, keeping the earth, its treasures, and future generations in mind. Ataraxia Designs include thought provoking ideas, with words and elements of poetry, in hopes of inspiring individuals to laugh, share, or give of themselves.Janet Leazenby, a popular local clay artist, is returning with her signature whimsical rabbits and much more. Janet, a former art teacher, began working in clay when she was a teenager. From her desire to incorporate “organic” elements into her work that would retain the quality of living and dancing, she experimented and created her own processes that infuse her work with a permanent sense of movement.The Art on Main Committee has selected “There is Still Time,” an acrylic painting by Erika Wilson for this year’s marketing image. Erika is a visual artist based in Asheville, NC and Salt Lake City, UT whose work is deeply inspired by natural wilderness, as well as cultivated nature, found in urban spaces: gardens, houseplants, and roadside tree tangles. Erika’s artwork is an exercise in seeing with deeper curiosity as we navigate what may seem ordinary, and is an invitation to embrace belonging within the strange and unknown.Many Art on Main artists are contributing a piece of their work to the 2024 Raffle conducted by the Arts Council of Henderson County. There will be a raffle tent with the raffle items to view. Tickets will be available for $5 each at the Welcome tents and the Raffle tent. Winners will be announced Sunday night.Art on Main is free and open to the public. Children’s goody bags will be available at the Arts Council’s welcome tables, as well as maps, and more information about the show. Please leave pets comfortably at home. Hendersonville City ordinance prohibits animals in the event area.Art on Main is presented by the Arts Council of Henderson County with support provided by Henderson County Tourism Development Authority ( www.visithendersonvillenc.org the City of Hendersonville , and the North Carolina Arts Council. The art festival is also sponsored by these community businesses: Benson & Babb Interiors, Boyd Chevrolet, First Citizens Bank, The Starving Artist, Beginnings Quilt Shop, Wild Birds Unlimited, and media sponsors WNCW 88.7 and The Laurel of Asheville For more information please contact the Arts Council of Henderson County at artonmain@acofhc.org or at info@acofhc.org. The web address is www.acofhc.org and the phone number is 828-693-8504.The Arts Council of Henderson County is a community organization that promotes, advocates for, and nurtures the arts in Henderson County and Western North Carolina.The Arts Council is supported in part by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, funds administered by the Community Foundation of Henderson County, Henderson County Tourism Development Authority, and the City of Hendersonville.

