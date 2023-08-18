First Bank: Helping Customers Realize Their Dreams Since 1935
First Bank: Serving the Carolinas since 1935.ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- First Bank has been serving its customers since 1935, providing communities in the Carolinas with the access to financial services and support they need to thrive. Built during the Great Depression, the bank’s mission then was simple, and it remains simple to this day: to protect the money that customers entrust in the Bank, to support its associates, and to contribute to the growth and health of the local communities. Ask any one of First Bank’s associates what their daily goal is, and they would say “to help our customers realize their dreams.” With a sincere dedication to community, First Bank strives to not only serve its customers but to ensure the community, as a whole, is getting the resources and attention it needs to be great. When you think about a bank being successful, it can only do well if the community around it does so also, which is why the goal to fully serve the community is so important to First Bank.
Through its commitment to being safe and sound and serving its customers, First Bank has been awarded as a Number 1 Best-in-State Bank by Forbes, as an Annual KBW Bank Honor Roll Award winner, and one of the Top 10 best-performing public banks in the nation by S&P Global, along with many other accolades.
First Bank’s approach to banking comes with bankers building relationships with their customers and potential customers, asking questions, learning and taking time to understand the inner workings of businesses and households.
First Bank is committed to providing customers with innovative technology, personal service, and access to decision-makers and believes customers can feel and see the benefits of this winning combination:
-The personal service of a community bank
-The variety of products to help you efficiently manage your finances
-The financial strength to ensure we will be your long-term financial partner
First Bank prides itself on having the best people backed by the right technology, products, and services. For businesses, First Bank understands your desire to control expenses, operate efficiently, and maximize earnings. For households, they know that keeping, saving and maximizing your money and time are important. First Bank is confident that it can support you with the quality service you deserve.
Recently, First Bank expanded its Upstate South Carolina presence with the purchase of GrandSouth bank, adding 8 branches to the First Bank family. Now, with 21 branches throughout Western North Carolina and the Upstate of South Carolina, First Bank has hundreds of employees in the area. Along with the branches, First Bank has committed to the communities in this area with 2 operational centers and the headquarters of one of its subsidiary organizations, CarBucks.
Along with the impact on workforce and financial services access for the communities, First Bank is committed to giving back to the areas in which its associates call home. The corporate citizenship program of First Bank, called the Power of Good, is thought of as the company’s compass. First Bank sees direction for the company’s giving and philanthropic efforts through this program. Throughout the past few years, through the Power of Good, First Bank has done the following:
-Financed $11 million worth of loans for Habitat for Humanity homeowners since 2019
-Financed $1.2 billion in community development loans to low-to-moderate income areas (from 2004)
-Secured $6.2 million in funding for development partners from the Federal Home Loan Bank (since 2017)
-Financed $155 million in low-income tax credit loans (since 2017)
-Donated $500,000 in 2022 to education-based non-profits and initiatives throughout the Carolinas when post-pandemic education programs were in need
-Created a wave of human-kindness through our 3 years of “Good Deeds Week” where each associate in the bank is given $20 to do a Good Deed and
encourage all to “pay it forward”
-Taught 1000s of students across the Carolinas Financial Literacy through Teach Children to Save, Bankers in Schools, and Junior Achievement programs
-Sponsored hundreds of local non-profit events
-And so much more!
When evaluating what is important to you in your banking relationship think about what means the most. If it’s a safe, sound institution with dedicated associates working toward helping you achieve your dreams, then look no further than First Bank.
To learn more about First Bank or what it can do for you or your business, feel free to stop by or call any of the local offices, visit localfirstbank.com or follow First Bank on social media.
Member FDIC.
