Hulsey Media Acquires The Laurel of Asheville Magazine
Brett Hulsey replaces retiring publisher Jerry Johnson as owner of the leading Arts & Culture magazine of Western North Carolina.
What has always drawn me to this magazine is its appeal...how many people all over WNC walk around with the latest issue tucked under their arms.”ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Laurel of Asheville is excited to announce a new chapter in its publication as publisher Brett Hulsey takes the helm with the July issue. Hulsey brings years of regional publishing experience as owner of Hulsey Media, Inc., Western North Carolina’s leading magazine publisher. Hulsey Media publishes a variety of regional magazines and resource guides, including Hendersonville Magazine, Asheville Ale Trail, WNC Business, and The Real Estate Book of Asheville-Hendersonville.
— Brett Hulsey
Hulsey’s decision to add The Laurel to his family of publications demonstrates his dedication to local media and his regard for a monthly magazine he decided, years ago, was one that mattered to readers. “I have observed the magazine from afar for many years, and there has always been something special about it—the beautiful cover art highlighting the region’s fine artists, its timely and engaging content, the design of its pages, and how well-regarded it is among the business community,” he says. “What has always drawn me, personally, to this magazine in addition to those aspects mentioned above, is its appeal—how quickly it gets picked up from racks, how many people all over WNC walk around with the latest issue tucked under their arms, and how many business owners trust their businesses to The Laurel’s beautiful advertising pages. I know that if something is that loved, we can continue to make it work well into the future.”
Retiring Laurel of Asheville publisher Jerry Johnson adds, “When I made the decision to retire, I knew that Hulsey Media was best suited to carry The Laurel of Asheville forward into the future. Brett and his team have done an amazing job with their other publications for many years now, and I know that The Laurel is in good hands. I am grateful that Hulsey Media will continue to publish the leading Arts and Culture magazine in Western North Carolina.”
Plans do not include changes to this newly acquired monthly magazine or to Hulsey Media’s other publications. His intent with The Laurel, Hulsey says, is to make sure that the magazine stays committed to the high quality, both in content and design, that has kept it popular with readers and advertisers through the years. He expresses gratitude to Johnson, The Laurel’s staff who will continue to help produce the magazine, the loyal readers who look forward to keeping abreast of happenings in Western North Carolina, and the advertisers and supporters who entrust their businesses to the magazine and make publication and free distribution possible.
The Laurel of Asheville is distributed throughout the greater Asheville/Hendersonville region, with other areas of Western North Carolina not excluded from coverage of the arts, nonprofits, land and wildlife conservation, people, businesses, and events that make the Southern Appalachian region such an exceptional place in which to live and work. Popular topics in each issue also include articles and columns on history, gardening and agriculture, literature, music, food and wine, and the outdoors. In addition to distribution across Western North Carolina, The Laurel is available via direct-mail monthly subscription.
To learn more, visit TheLaurelofAsheville.com and HulseyMedia.com.
