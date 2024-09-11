NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer Cox appoints Michael Mathie to the Sixth District Court

NEWS RELEASE

Sept. 11, 2024

Contact:

Nic Naylor

Office of the Governor

(385) 602-9159, nnaylor@utah.gov

Gov. Spencer Cox appoints Michael Mathie to the Sixth District Court

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 11, 2024) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Michael Mathie to the Sixth District Court, filling a vacancy created by Judge Marvin D. Bagley’s departure. Judicial appointments are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“I am thankful Michael is willing to serve the people of Utah in this new capacity,” Gov. Cox said. “The Sixth District Court will greatly benefit from Michael Mathie’s experience and wisdom.”

Mathie is currently associate general counsel at TaxHawk, Inc. Michael also maintains a private practice in estate planning, small business advisement, contracts, water law, real estate and civil litigation with Mathie Law and Mediation. Previously, Mathie was a contract deputy Sevier County attorney handling prosecution of felony and misdemeanor criminal cases in the Sixth District Court and Sevier County Justice Court. Mathie also previously worked as the managing attorney at the Utah Office of Guardian ad Litem in Richfield, Utah.

Mathie received his bachelor’s of science in business management from Utah State University and a juris doctorate from the University of Idaho College of Law, where he received a Dean’s List recognition and was granted a National Institute for Trial Advocacy Certificate.

“I am humbled and grateful for Governor Cox’s appointment as a District Court Judge in the Sixth District. I have been privileged to live and work in this district throughout my career and am deeply honored to have this opportunity to serve the communities that have given me and my family so much,” Mathie said. “If I’m fortunate enough to be confirmed, I will diligently strive to fulfill my duty to uphold the laws and Constitution of the State of Utah with fairness, respect, and devotion to the law.”

