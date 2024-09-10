Governor Abbott Appoints King, Brewer To Onestar National Service Commission

TEXAS, September 10 - September 10, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed William “Bill” King and reappointed Michelle Brewer to the OneStar National Service Commission for terms set to expire on March 15, 2027 and March 15, 2026, respectively. The Commission promotes volunteerism in Texas and oversees the administration of the AmeriCorps programs for the state.

William “Bill” King of Wimberley is co-owner of Mithril Defense and a Navy SEAL veteran. He is an advisory board member for the Navy SEAL Foundation and the Navy SEAL Museum. King received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Commercial Photography from Art Center College of Design and a Master of International Public Policy from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in May of 2023, after more than 30 years of service.

Michelle Brewer of Silsbee is the executive director of Jefferson County Long Term Recovery Group. She serves in various capacities for the Texas Department of Emergency Management Incident Support Task Force, Disaster Leadership Team, Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, and Lamar University Center for Resiliency.