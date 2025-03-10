Governor Abbott Announces Schneider Electric Expansion In El Paso

TEXAS, March 10 - March 10, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Schneider Electric USA, Inc. (“Schneider Electric USA”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Schneider Electric SE, will modernize and expand their electric equipment manufacturing facilities on their El Paso campus. The multi-million-dollar project will create 300 new jobs. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $1.5 million has been extended to Schneider Electric USA.

“'Made in Texas' is a powerful global brand,” said Governor Abbott. “This significant new investment by Schneider Electric in El Paso will create 300 new, good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans and showcases our state’s leadership in advanced manufacturing and technological innovation. Companies invest and expand in Texas because of our unmatched business-friendly climate, reasonable regulations, and highly skilled and growing workforce. I look forward to seeing continued success for Schneider as we work together to build a stronger, more prosperous Texas than ever before.”

Schneider Electric USA offers a wide range of products and services, including energy management, industrial automation, building systems, and digital cloud-based platform services. Their new investment to modernize and expand their facilities on their El Paso campus will increase manufacturing capacity for medium voltage switchgear critical to the data center market in Texas and the U.S. In September 2023, Governor Abbott attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for one of Schneider Electric’s manufacturing plants at their El Paso campus.

"Today’s announcement underscores our commitment to next-generation manufacturing in the U.S. as demand for electrification, digitalization, and automation rises,” said Schneider Electric North America Operations President Aamir Paul. “With our growing local supply base, Schneider Electric is well-positioned to play a leading role in shaping a more energy-efficient America, and we are proud to work with state leaders like Governor Greg Abbott and invest responsibly in Texas to accomplish this ambitious goal.”

“In the 87th Legislative Session, I was proud to help secure $100 million for the Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) to bring jobs and investment to communities like ours,” said Senator César J. Blanco. “I want to thank Governor Abbott, Borderplex Alliance, Schneider Electric, and all our local and state partners for their leadership in securing this investment, which will create new opportunities for El Paso and strengthen our local economy. Schneider Electric’s expansion is a testament to the strength of our workforce and the potential for growth in our region. This project will bring better-paying jobs, boost innovation, and reinforce El Paso’s role as a hub for advanced manufacturing. I look forward to seeing the lasting impact this investment will have on our community.”

“Schneider Electric has been an incredible driver of jobs and opportunity in my district,” said Representative Joe Moody. “This TEF grant will continue that growth, which means food on tables and investment in our community. I look forward to seeing Schneider do more great things in El Paso.”

“El Paso is thrilled to be the home base for Schneider Electric's growth, which shines a spotlight on our city's unique strengths and business-friendly atmosphere,” said Mayor Renard Johnson. “This expansion shows we're doing things right in building a place where companies can flourish and residents can prosper. It's a big step forward, and we're ready to keep partnering with them to make sure this success ripples through our community for years to come.”

“Schneider Electric’s continued investment solidifies El Paso as a strategic hub for its operations, underscoring a long-term commitment to our region,” said County Judge Ricardo Samaniego. “This expansion reflects the strength of our workforce, the resilience of our economy, and the county’s dedication to fostering an environment where businesses can thrive. We are proud to support Schneider Electric as they grow, creating new opportunities and reinforcing El Paso’s role as a leader in innovation and industry.”

"Schneider Electric’s multi-million-dollar expansion in El Paso is a strong vote of confidence in our skilled workforce and the business-friendly environment we’ve built here,” said Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela. “Their decision to invest in the Borderplex region again — after previous successes — shows how well our region supports companies aiming to grow. This step forward bolsters our economy and reinforces the Borderplex as an attractive hub for innovative businesses.”

“Schneider Electric’s expansion is a testament to El Paso County’s ability to attract and sustain world-class companies,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Sergio Coronado. “Their continued investment strengthens our region’s position as a leader in advanced manufacturing and reinforces the opportunities available for our workforce. Precinct 4 is proud to support economic initiatives that bring jobs, innovation, and long-term growth to our community.”

“Schneider Electric’s new agreement with the City of El Paso is a testament to their commitment to our community and their growing impact in District 1,” said District 1 City Representative Alejandra Chávez. “As the largest manufacturing footprint in our city, they are now an integral part of the fabric of El Paso, creating jobs and driving economic growth. And for that, I am grateful.”

View more information about Schneider Electric USA.