Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas Optometry Board

March 10, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Tory Moore, O.D. and James Oevermann, O.D. and reappointed Judith Chambers to the Texas Optometry Board for terms set to expire on January 31, 2031. The Board oversees licensing and regulation of optometrists in Texas.

Tory Moore, O.D. of Dumas is the CEO and owner of Dumas Vision Source. He is a member of the American Optometric Association (AOA), Texas Optometric Association (TOA), Panhandle Optometric Association, and Vision Source. He is an Elder at Grace Thru Faith Fellowship Church in Dumas and former president of the Dumas Noon Lions Club and the Dumas Education Foundation. Moore received a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from Texas Tech University and a Doctor of Optometry from the University of Houston (UH) College of Optometry.

James Oevermann, O.D. of Montgomery serves as CEO and doctor at Cypress Family Eyecare in Cypress. He is a member of Professional Eye Care Associates of America and a former member of the AOA and the TOA. He is a volunteer for Eyes on Me and with Risen Church. Oevermann received a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Distribution from Texas A&M University and a Doctor of Optometry from the UH College of Optometry.

Judith Chambers of Austin has served on the Texas Optometry Board since 2013. She is the former executive director of Dress for Success Austin and worked in guidance and counseling for the Humble and Huffman Independent School Districts. She is chair of the Weekly Homeless Program for First United Methodist Church and volunteers with the fundraising programs for the International Philanthropic Organization and the Rolling Sculpture Car Show. Chambers received a Bachelor of Science in Family Studies and a Master of Education Administration from Colorado State University, Fort Collins, and a Master in Guidance and Counseling from Sam Houston State University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.