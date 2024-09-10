Governor Abbott Appoints Gainey To Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome Advisory Council

TEXAS, September 10 - September 10, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Summer Gainey, Ph.D. to the Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome Advisory Council for a term to set expire on August 31, 2025. The Council advises the commission and the legislature on research, diagnosis, treatment, and education related to pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome.

Summer Gainey, Ph.D. of Anderson is a board certified behavior analyst-doctoral and is currently serving as a quality assurance consultant. She is a member of the Association for Behavior Analysis International, Association of Professional Behavior Analysts, and Texas Association of Behavior Analysis, which she previously served as president. Gainey received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Meredith College and a Doctor of Philosophy in Autism and Developmental Disabilities from The University of Texas at Austin.