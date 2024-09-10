Governor Abbott Appoints Gainey To Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome Advisory Council
TEXAS, September 10 - September 10, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Summer Gainey, Ph.D. to the Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome Advisory Council for a term to set expire on August 31, 2025. The Council advises the commission and the legislature on research, diagnosis, treatment, and education related to pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome.
Summer Gainey, Ph.D. of Anderson is a board certified behavior analyst-doctoral and is currently serving as a quality assurance consultant. She is a member of the Association for Behavior Analysis International, Association of Professional Behavior Analysts, and Texas Association of Behavior Analysis, which she previously served as president. Gainey received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Meredith College and a Doctor of Philosophy in Autism and Developmental Disabilities from The University of Texas at Austin.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.