Emmy-Award Winning Film Festival Favorite - NOT ON THIS NIGHT - Now Available on Major VOD Streaming Platforms

Poster-NOT ON THIS NIGHT Judith Feingold as Jacqueline Brulet CJ Voteur as Reinhold Schultz Preston Mead as Eddie Miller CJ Voteur as Reinhold Schultz and Judith Feingold as Jacqueline Brulet

Unique and Thoughtful Stage Adaptation Inspired by actual events of Christmas 1944

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winner of two Emmy Awards,* a nominee of seven, Random Media and StageWright Films are proud to announce director Bill Humphreys’ moving dramatic screen adaptation of Evelyn Jones’ celebrated stage play, Not On This Night, is now available on major streaming VOD platforms. Judith Feingold stars as Jacqueline Brulet in the touching Christmas eve story inspired by actual events of December 1944. Not On This Night centers on a chance encounter between enemy combatants in a small farmhouse, the home of a young French woman, Jacqueline Broulet, in the Ardennes Forest on Christmas Eve. As the Battle of the Bulge rages on around her, Jacqueline unexpectedly finds herself sheltering and tending to two young, wounded soldiers, one American, Eddie Miller, and one German, Reinhold Shultz, who have been lost in the woods after being separated from their units. As the night passes, enemies see themselves as human beings. Can humanity prevail, even in the bloody, wretched depths of war?Film Trailer: https://youtu.be/5aPkCVBei1I?si=0VM3DlGG5AMDZQlz Downloadable/Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/891721959?share=copy *45th annual Boston / New England regional Emmy AwardsIn addition to Emmy awards for actor Judith Feingold (Best Actress for her role as Jacqueline Brulet) and Bill Humphreys (Best Director), Not On This Night received Boston/New England Emmy nominations for Best Performance - Actor (CJ Voteur/ Preston Mead), Best Arts / Entertainment Programming (David J Mauriello / Bradshaw Branch/CJ Lewis / Chad Cordner/Bill Humphreys), Best Photography (Chad Cordner), Best Editing (Chad Cordner), Best Original Score (CJ Lewis) and Best Art Direction (Justin Lahue). As well, the film lit up the film festival circuit winning accolades at the IndieEYE FILM AWARD for Best Narrative Feature Film and Best Ensemble Cast; NY FILM AWARDS for Best Director, Best Actor (Preston Mead); NEW YORK MOVIE AWARDS for Best Original Score (CJ Lewis); ART FILM AWARDS for Best Photography (Chad Cordner) Best Editing (Chad Cordner), Best Narrative Feature Film and Best Director. The film was an Official Selection/finalist at numerous other festivals including 4Theatre awards, Prisma - Rome International film awards, The Seattle Movie Awards and Portland New Alternative Voices.LOGLINE: Christmas 1944. Two young soldiers, from opposite sides must reveal their humanity to each other if they are to survive.FULL SYNOPSIS: In December 1944, during World War II, the Battle of the Bulge, was just getting underway. This compelling story, inspired by actual events, places the heart of humanity on the front lines during the harshest of circumstances. The story centers on a chance encounter between enemy combatants in a small farmhouse, the home of a young French woman, Jacqueline Brulet, on Christmas Eve 1944. As the engagement of battle surrounds her, Jacqueline unexpectedly finds herself sheltering and tending to two young, wounded soldiers, American, Eddie Miller, and German, Reinhold Shultz, who have been lost in the Ardennes Forest after being separated from their units. As the night passes, these enemies are forced to confront their own humanity and see each other as human beings, if they are to survive within the bloody, wretched depths of war.ABOUT FILMMAKER: Director, Writer, Producer- Bill HumphreysFrom the acting side of his career, national audiences have seen Bill in such roles as The Actor in The Woman in Black, Gilbert Foote in The Things We Do For Love, Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman, Henry Drummond in Inherit the Wind, Fagan in Oliver, Harold Ryan in Happy Birthday Wanda June, Littlechap in Stop the World, Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof and Don Quixote in Man of La Mancha. Bill also produced and starred in a tour of the one-man show Clarence Darrow. In total, Bill has more than 130 live theatre credits to his name including such titles as Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Cat on the Hot Tin Roof, The Mousetrap, Boys in the Band, Happy End, My Fair Lady, All the Way Home and The Secret Life of Walter MittySTREAMING RELEASE Info/Specs:Released By/Studio: Random MediaDirector: Bill HumphreysWriters: Evelyn LY Jones, Bill Humphreys, Bradshaw BranchProducers: David J. Mauriello, Bill Humphreys, Bradshaw BranchMusic: CJ LewisRunning Time: 1:26:56 // Production Year: 2021Audio Language: EnglishGenre: DramaRating: TV-PGAvailability/Price: The Video on Demand/VOD release debuted widely beginning 9/10/24. It is available on major platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo on Demand, GooglePlay and more. Price varies by format, own-rent option and platform.Social Media:Imdb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt15091720/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1 Facebook: https// www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076086774507 About RANDOM MEDIA:Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theaters, digital platforms, and cable, satellite, and television networks and in conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies’ growing library includes such acclaimed films as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake and Iron Brothers.PRESS KIT COMPLETE PHOTOS/ARTWORK & MORE BACKGROUND INFO HERE:# # #PRESS CONTACT and to request a Digital ScreenerRICK RHOADES/JENNIFER LANGRickrhoades@HighRoadsPr.com // Jennifer@HighRoadsPR.comHigh Roads Media & Branding - for Random Media© 2021 StageWright Films

NOT ON THIS NIGHT-Official Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.