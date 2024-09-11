ProAct Safety CEO to Lead Professional Development Workshop and Technical Session at NSC Congress in Orlando

Shawn Galloway

Shawn Galloway will present at the 2024 National Safety Council Congress, the world’s largest annual event for safety, health and environmental professionals.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of leadership and safety excellence strategies, announced the company’s CEO, Shawn M. Galloway, will lead two sessions at the NSC Congress and Expo . The conference will take place on September 13-19 at the Orange County Convention Cetner in Orlando, FL.Ten New Trends That Keep Me Up At Night (18 Sep 1:00-2:00pm)Workplaces have changed (some drastically) since 2020, making previous safety strategies obsolete. Shawn Galloway has been on the lookout for potential stressors. Unfortunately, he’s found them everywhere – and they’re not just impacting safety performance and safety culture. We must change our approach to meet these new realities; otherwise, we can expect broader organizational challenges in the days ahead. These indicators (trends) observed in many workplaces concern him and should concern you. In this session, he’ll discuss 10 new trends that are significantly impacting overall performance and culture in most industries – and why a new approach is needed.Building Your Bridge: From Compliance to Excellence (19 Sep 8:30am-4:30pm)When talking about moving from a “have to” to a “want to” culture, from compliance to culture, or from good to great, it’s is much more productive when visual models are available that allow leaders to identify precisely where they are, where they’re trying to go and what to focus on to get there. Since 2008, the Bridge to Safety Excellence model has been a visual representation that thousands of organizations have leveraged to convey the precise elements to be addressed to close the gap between compliance and culture - and discover where they are on the path to sustainable excellence. Explore where you and your organization are within this model. In this session, based on the author’s bestselling 2023 book, you’ll learn how to address each component, step by step.For more details about ProAct Safety events, visit http://proactsafety.com/events ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAYShawn M. Galloway is the CEO of the global consultancy ProAct Safety. With over twenty years of experience in safety systems, strategy, culture, leadership, and employee engagement, he is a trusted advisor, keynote speaker, and expert witness. He is the author of several bestselling books and has multiple regular columns in leading magazines, with over 400 articles and 100 videos to his credit. He also created the first safety podcast, Safety Culture Excellence, with over 800 episodes.As a leading and globally recognized expert on safety excellence, he has helped hundreds of organizations within every primary industry achieve and sustain excellence in performance and culture. He has been interviewed and a guest on Fox News, EHS Network Radio, Safety and Health Magazine, EHS Today Magazine, ISHN Magazine, Safety Decisions Magazine, EHS Daily Advisor, Faces of EHS, Wild World of Safety Podcast, EHS Daily Advisor Podcast, Utility Safety Podcast, The Case for Safety Podcast, Occupational Safety Leadership Podcast, On the Safe Side Podcast, and many more.Shawn's passion, dedication, and significant contributions to the safety field have been widely recognized. He has received numerous awards and accolades, including Global Safety Excellence Expert, Power 101 Leaders of the EHS World, Top 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS, Top 40 Rising Stars, and Top 11 Health and Safety Influencers. His status as an esteemed Avetta Distinguished Fellow and Advisor to Harvard Business Review further underscores his expertise and makes his perspectives globally sought after.ABOUT PROACT SAFETYProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and employee engagement projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com

