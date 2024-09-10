Submit Release
MPD Makes Three Arrests in a Burglary of an Establishment

The Metropolitan Police announces the arrests of three women involved in a burglary of a business in Northwest. 

On Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at approximately 12:54 a.m., Third District officers responded to a call for a business alarm in the 1800 block of 14th Street, Northwest. Upon arrival, officers observed suspects fleeing from the business with property. Three of the suspects entered a vehicle and fled the scene but were quickly apprehended.   

24-year-old Sabrina Kenny, of Alexandria, VA, 23-year-old Jasmine Clark, of Southwest, DC, and 24-year-old Alnaja Jackson, of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Burglary Two, Resisting Arrest, and Fleeing from Law Enforcement.
 
This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of the offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24139505

###

