MPD Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Pedestrian in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian in Northeast.

On Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at approximately 9:52 p.m., a pedestrian was crossing the street, outside of a crosswalk, in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. As the pedestrian was crossing, a stolen Hyundai Elantra was traveling southbound on Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, and struck the pedestrian then fled the scene. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Hyundai has been recovered.

On Sunday, September 8, 2024, the pedestrian succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 39-year-old Tiffany Amanda Pippen of no fixed address.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411

CCN: 24128338

###

