MPD Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Pedestrian in Northeast
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian in Northeast.
On Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at approximately 9:52 p.m., a pedestrian was crossing the street, outside of a crosswalk, in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. As the pedestrian was crossing, a stolen Hyundai Elantra was traveling southbound on Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, and struck the pedestrian then fled the scene. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Hyundai has been recovered.
On Sunday, September 8, 2024, the pedestrian succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.
The decedent has been identified as 39-year-old Tiffany Amanda Pippen of no fixed address.
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411
CCN: 24128338
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.