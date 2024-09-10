Royalton Barracks/Sex Offender Failure to Comply
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2004278
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/10/2024 at 1500 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2011 VT RT 107, Bethel, VT 05032
VIOLATION: Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Responsibilities
ACCUSED: Glen A. Gilman
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT
VICTIM: Society
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/10/2024, Glen Gilman was found to be non-compliant with his responsibilities to report for the Sex Offender Registry. Annually, around the time of the sex offender’s birthday, sex offenders are required to update their picture and address information. Gilman had not met these requirements. Gilman was issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Orange County Criminal Division on 10/23/2024, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/23/2024 at 0830 Hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Orange County Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang
Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East
Vermont State Police-Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
(802) 234-9933
(802) 722-4690 (FAX)
Mengbei.wang@vermont.gov
