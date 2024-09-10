Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/Sex Offender Failure to Comply

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B2004278

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang                       

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 09/10/2024 at 1500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2011 VT RT 107, Bethel, VT 05032

VIOLATION: Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Responsibilities

 

ACCUSED:   Glen A. Gilman                                             

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT

 

VICTIM: Society

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 09/10/2024, Glen Gilman was found to be non-compliant with his responsibilities to report for the Sex Offender Registry. Annually, around the time of the sex offender’s birthday, sex offenders are required to update their picture and address information. Gilman had not met these requirements. Gilman was issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Orange County Criminal Division on 10/23/2024, at 0830 hours.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/23/2024 at 0830 Hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Orange County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East

Vermont State Police-Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107

Bethel, VT 05032

(802) 234-9933

(802) 722-4690 (FAX)

Mengbei.wang@vermont.gov

 

