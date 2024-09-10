Royalton Barracks/Sex Offender Failure to Comply

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 24B2004278 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang STATION: Royalton Barracks CONTACT#: 802-234-9933 DATE/TIME: 09/10/2024 at 1500 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: 2011 VT RT 107, Bethel, VT 05032 VIOLATION: Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Responsibilities ACCUSED: Glen A. Gilman AGE: 41 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT VICTIM: Society SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/10/2024, Glen Gilman was found to be non-compliant with his responsibilities to report for the Sex Offender Registry. Annually, around the time of the sex offender’s birthday, sex offenders are required to update their picture and address information. Gilman had not met these requirements. Gilman was issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Orange County Criminal Division on 10/23/2024, at 0830 hours. COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: 10/23/2024 at 0830 Hours COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Orange County Criminal Division LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: Included Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East Vermont State Police-Royalton Barracks 2011 VT RT 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802) 234-9933 (802) 722-4690 (FAX) Mengbei.wang@vermont.gov

