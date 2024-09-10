St. Albans Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault and Unlawful Restraint

On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a domestic altercation on Perley Road in the town of Enosburgh. Investigation revealed that Justin Bushey had committed the crime of Aggravated Domestic Assault and Unlawful Restraint. Bushey was placed into custody and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. He was then transported to the Northwest State Correctional Facility where he was held without bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/10/2024 at 1500 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Y – Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993