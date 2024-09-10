St. Albans Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault and Unlawful Restraint
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 24A2006460
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/10/2024 at approximately 0759 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Perley Road, Enosburgh.
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault and Unlawful Restraint
ACCUSED: Justin Bushey
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a domestic altercation on Perley Road in the town of Enosburgh. Investigation revealed that Justin Bushey had committed the crime of Aggravated Domestic Assault and Unlawful Restraint. Bushey was placed into custody and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. He was then transported to the Northwest State Correctional Facility where he was held without bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/10/2024 at 1500 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Y – Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held Without Bail
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
