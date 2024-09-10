Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault and Unlawful Restraint

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

CASE#: 24A2006460

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION:  St. Albans                

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 09/10/2024 at approximately 0759 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Perley Road, Enosburgh.

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault and Unlawful Restraint

 

ACCUSED: Justin Bushey                                  

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a domestic altercation on Perley Road in the town of Enosburgh. Investigation revealed that Justin Bushey had committed the crime of Aggravated Domestic Assault and Unlawful Restraint. Bushey was placed into custody and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. He was then transported to the Northwest State Correctional Facility where he was held without bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/10/2024 at 1500 hours      

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Y – Northwest State Correctional Facility   

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED        

 

 

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

