NEBRASKA, September 10 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529

Gov. Pillen Issues Statement Following a Shooting Inside Omaha School

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen continues to monitor developments in the aftermath of an altercation between two students that led to a shooting inside Northwest High School in Omaha. Based on the latest police reports, the incident was isolated to the two students, one of whom was critically injured.

Governor Pillen and his wife Suzanne shared their prayers for everyone impacted by today’s incident.

“Based on initial information, everyone at the school responded in an appropriate way. We are especially grateful for the swift action by local and state law enforcement to get to the scene and also secure a suspect,” said Gov. Pillen. “We know this was traumatic for everyone at the school and the parents of students at Northwest.”

The Nebraska State Patrol is supporting the ongoing investigation and will ensure that all responders have the requisite assistance they need.