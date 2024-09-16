MicroTouch Announces Expanded Mach Portfolio at VARTECH

The M1-270IC-AA2 27-inch all-in-one Android touch computer

The Mach Line Now Includes a 27-inch Android All-in-One and a New Android Media Player Designed to Enhance Digital Experiences

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today at VARTECH, MicroTouch™, a global leader in touch solutions, unveiled two additions to the Mach line: the M1-270IC-AA2 27-inch all-in-one (AIO) Android touch computer and the M1-MP-AA2 Mach Android media player. These products, which MicroTouch is demonstrating at VARTECH in booth #350 along with additional products in the Mach line, offer exceptional solutions for a wide range of kiosk applications.

The M1-270IC-AA2, a 27-inch Android AIO, builds on the success of MicroTouch’s Android-embedded computers. The model, with an optically bonded antiglare screen, is ideal for self-ordering QSR kiosks, interactive displays, kitchen display systems (KDS), and a range of applications in retail and hospitality environments. The Google® EDLA-certified AIO, which runs Android 13 and offers a range of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6, also accommodates optional peripherals, such as an RFID reader, barcode scanner, magstripe reader (MSR), and camera, to enhance customer experiences and increase operational efficiency. In addition, the 27-inch AIO and other Mach touchscreens support tap to pay payments via software-based softPOS solutions, allowing merchants to accept payments securely on a Mach system without the need for a payment terminal.

The M1-270IC-AA2, powered by the MediaTek Genio 700 processor, also gives businesses new opportunities to engage customers with AI. These touch computers leverage AI algorithms to analyze customer behaviors and intents to generate personalized recommendations and effective upsell suggestions. AI solutions running on the AIO also allow merchants to streamline inventory management and online order fulfillment, increasing accuracy and customer satisfaction.

VARTECH attendees can also demo MicroTouch’s next-generation media player in booth #350. The M1-MP-AA2 Mach Android media player transforms touchscreen monitors and digital displays into high-performance, commercial-grade interactive systems. The solution, powered by MediaTek, allows businesses to run video, audio, interactive HTML web pages, and Android apps, providing a turnkey solution for digital content. This next-generation media player, running Android 13 and compatible across digital signage platforms, features the MediaTek Genio 700 processor, maximum memory and storage, and a range of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. MicroTouch backs the media player with a robust three-year warranty.

MicroTouch VP of Business Solutions, John Dixon explains, “This expansion of the Mach line allows businesses to meet the growing demand for enhanced digital engagement in-store. The new products meet retailers' and restaurateurs’ needs for reliable, robust touchscreen solutions, enabling them to integrate AI to streamline and automate processes and deliver competitive customer experiences.”

Frank Olea, CEO of Olea Kiosks, Inc., comments, “We see exceptional opportunities to implement the 27-inch Mach all-in-one, particularly in self-service applications. The screen size is ideal, and its power and flexibility allow us to design complete solutions that precisely meet our customers’ needs.”

Mach Series Key Features and Benefits

• AI Capabilities: Embedded AI enables customer behavior analysis for personalized service and more effective upselling.

• Future-Proof Technology: Best-in-class performance with MediaTek NeuroPilot technology and Wi-Fi 6E certification for advanced AI capabilities, enhanced device performance, and seamless operation in evolving network environments.

• Flexibility: Design allows for integration with systems running on Windows or Android OS and an array of peripherals.

• Manageability: MicroTouch ISV and MDM (mobile device management) partner solutions enable turnkey solutions and simplify integration.

• Superior Touch Technology: Optically bonded, etched antiglare touchscreens feature projected capacitive 10-point touch sensors, increasing viewing clarity and accuracy.

• Fanless Design: Mach products are ideal for noise-sensitive environments, and their design minimizes maintenance needs.

• Low Power Consumption: Mach products are energy efficient, reducing operational costs and supporting environmental sustainability.

Availability

The M1-270IC-AA2 27-inch all-in-one Android touch computer will be available in Q4 2024. The M1-MP-AA2 media player is immediately available. Power-over-Ethernet (POE++) and cellular model will be introduced in the coming months.

For more information on these models or other MicroTouch products, please visit www.MicroTouch.com.

About MicroTouch

MicroTouch™ is a global leader in the touch solutions market. The Holland, Michigan-based company has been at the forefront of capacitive technology leadership for over 40 years, offering a broad product mix of components, monitors and touch computers with the highest efficiency and flexibility in the industry—via regional engineering, local customer support and global warehousing capabilities. MicroTouch remains the standard-bearer for interactive device development and capacitive solutions, providing unsurpassed touch solutions and services to customers worldwide. MicroTouch products are sold through its global distribution partners. For additional information, visit www.MicroTouch.com.

