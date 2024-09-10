TCG Impact unites with CFGA, UTA Foundation, City of Atlanta, and APS to celebrate National Voter Registration Day

Democracy Fest '24, from September 16-18, aims to empower 3,000 students across 11 high schools to take the lead as the next generation of civic leaders

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahead of National Voter Registration Day, TCG Impact, in collaboration with Atlanta Public Schools , proudly announced a transformative initiative: the Democracy Fest '24.This innovative initiative aims to enhance civic education and participation over a three-day period, targeting 3,000 enthusiastic 11th and 12th-grade students from 11 high schools within Atlanta Public Schools. The Democracy Fest '24 seeks to leverage the power of culture, commerce, civics, and community to provide students with the knowledge and resources necessary to actively engage in the civic process. Building on the strong foundation of existing partnerships and the successful Good Trouble campaign launched by Atlanta Public Schools in 2020, this program is a crucial step toward cultivating informed and engaged citizens for the future."On behalf of Atlanta Public Schools, I am thrilled that our hometown corporations and nonprofits are joining forces to celebrate democracy and will continue to be a part of our student civic experience,'' said Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson. "Empowering high school students to learn more about civics and the democratic process are invaluable steps in preparing them for college, career, and life, which is the heart of our APS mission."The program unfolds over six months and is curated by eleven remarkable APS students who form the Atlanta Youth Advisory Council. During this period, these students will curate and implement tools and strategies to ignite civic engagement within their peer circles. They will engage in workshops and immersive experiences to discover innovative connections between culture, commerce, and community, all to foster a renewed celebration of civic responsibility.One of the program's key components is the "Democracy Game Show," presented by the hit show Wild 'N Out. This interactive game show tests students' civic knowledge using rapid-fire facts and comprises three rounds of exciting competition, prizes, and laughter.“UTA is thrilled to be part of Democracy Fest in support of civic education for youth in Atlanta Public Schools. This is an ongoing partnership with TCG Impact as UTA Atlanta hosted students in our office earlier this year for career exploration and mentorship,” said Rene Jones, Partner & Chief of Social Impact. “As the UTA Foundation celebrates our 20-year anniversary, we are proud to continue the tradition of supporting youth and promoting civic education in our local communities.”The Youth Advisory Council is producing a culminating event on National Voter Registration Day on September 17, 2024, reaching 3,000+ 11th and 12th graders across Atlanta Public Schools. At the event, young people will be encouraged to take civic action, such as registering or pre-registering to vote, signing up to be poll workers, pledging to talk with their families about voting, and signing up to volunteer.Zachariah Ardister, a 2024 Youth Advisory Council member, shared the vision: "We are changing the culture around civic leadership for the next generation, making it fun and celebratory! Democracy Fest ‘24 shows young people that engaging in civic life can be enjoyable, celebratory, and empowering. Whether becoming poll workers in our counties at 16, attending a neighborhood meeting, pledging to talk with our families about voting, or running for SGA in our schools, I want my peers to know that we have the agency and don’t have to wait on anyone to lead.Media Contact:Chris ThompsonChris@houseofheralds.com###About TCG Impact:TCG Impact is a youth development nonprofit that inspires, empowers, and equips the next generation of learners and leaders to change their world through Civic Celebrations, HBCU Connections, and Scholarships. The organization is revolutionizing how we harness culture, commerce, and community to celebrate civics while empowering the next generation of world-class leaders. Learn more at the community-group.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @tcgimpact.About the Atlanta Public Schools:Atlanta Public Schools is one of the largest school districts in Georgia, serving approximately 51,000 students across 87 schools and five programs. The District is organized into nine K-12 clusters with 64 traditional schools, 19 charter schools, six partner schools, two alternative schools, and five alternative programs. To learn more about Atlanta Public Schools, follow us on social media – Twitter (@apsupdate), Facebook (Atlanta Public Schools), and Instagram (apsupdate) – or visit us online at www.atlantapublicschools.us About UTA Foundation:Founded in 2004, the UTA Foundation is the philanthropic arm of United Talent Agency (UTA). The Foundation raises awareness on social issues, provides resources to nonprofits, and implements social good programs. The Foundation also provides strategic counsel to UTA clients to advance their social impact goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.