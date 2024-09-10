MDC Sept. 25 virtual program will show how to dine on pine

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Pine trees are recognizable by their appearance, but these well-known conifers can add flavor to your next meal on a camping trip or at home.

People can learn more about how to transform parts of a pine tree into tasty food items at the Sept. 25 Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Outdoor Survival: Bushcraft Series – Pine Needle Program.” This online program will be from noon-1 p.m. and is being put on by the staff at the MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/199955

At the Sept. 25 program, MDC Conservation Educator Andy Rhodes will explain how parts of the pine tree can be used to make tea and also can be used as flour for cookies. Though this program is free, registration is required. People must register so a program link can be sent to them.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the facility by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about the Sept. 25 program or about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.