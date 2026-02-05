Learn about nature while playing boardgames with MDC Feb. 14 in Joplin
For information about the Nature Boardgame Day or future events at Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, call 417-629-3434. The education center is located at 201 West Riviera Drive in Joplin.
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.
MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.
