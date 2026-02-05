MDC and partners host Missouri Master Naturalist orientation at Mark Twain Lake March 5

Body

HANNIBAL, Mo. – The Mississippi Hills Master Naturalist Chapter in Hannibal will hold a Master Naturalist training orientation Thursday, March 5 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Boudreaux Visitor Center at Mark Twain Lake in Perry.

Attendance at the orientation is required to participate in the Missouri Master Naturalist training, which begins April 2. Training classes will take place every Thursday from April 2 – June 27 from 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. at Boudreaux Visitor Center at Mark Twain Lake. The training also includes three Saturday field sessions.

In addition to attending the orientation, participants must also register for the April 2 – June 27 trainings by April 9. Class size is limited, and early registration is encouraged. Participants must be at least 18 years old and pay a $110 fee to the University of Missouri Extension to be used for chapter programs and expenses. Register for the orientation and full training course by visiting http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4A4.

The Missouri Master Naturalist program mixes science with service, engaging Missourians in stewardship of the state’s natural resources through science-based education and volunteer community service. The program is a partnership between MDC and the University of Missouri Extension.

“The intent of the Master Naturalist program is to better connect people to the environment and to nature,” explains MDC’s Chris Williamson who serves as a chapter co-advisor. “There are many people with an interest in nature who are looking for opportunities to develop their skills as naturalists and use those skills in volunteer service. We provide that through a community-based volunteer and education program.”

Master Naturalists receive specialized training regarding nature in the region where chapters are based. Members help MDC and conservation partners through citizen science, educational programs, and stewardship projects. To become a certified Master Naturalist, participants must complete an initial training course and eight hours of advanced training. They must also contribute 40 hours of natural resource-related volunteer service through a local chapter.

For more information about the Mississippi Hills Master Naturalist trainings, email Chris Williamson at chris.williamson@mdc.mo.gov. The Boudreaux Visitor Center at Mark Twain Lake is located at 21629 Hwy J in Perry.