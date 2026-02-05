Registration open for MDC prescribed burn workshop Feb. 21 in Oregon County

Body

ROVER, Mo. – When used in controlled, supervised conditions, fire can be a beneficial land management tool. However, it’s important that prescribed fire involves planning and on-site management.

Learn how fire can be used as a land management tool at a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) prescribed fire demonstration program from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21 on private property in Oregon County. To take part in this workshop, participants must first complete the online portion of this class.

Register for the Prescribed Burn Demonstration Field Day at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/215425

Attendees will get a link to the online portion of the workshop when they register. The online portion will take from 2-4 hours to complete. Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate, which they must bring to the Feb. 21 demonstration burn in Oregon County. The online course requires a $25 fee which is paid to a third-party host.

The address for the Feb. 21 demonstration burn is 2731 County Road 421 in West Plains. At this event, people will get hands-on experience executing a prescribed burn.

MDC Private Land Conservationist Abbey Trantham will discuss equipment needed for a burn, burn line installation, safe weather parameters, ignition operations, and other aspects needed to conduct a safe and successful prescribed burn.

Appropriate dress for the burn includes leather boots, leather gloves, cotton pants, cotton long-sleeve shirt, and safety glasses.

For more information about this event, contact Trantham at abbey.trantham@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.