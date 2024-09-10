Exploring the Future of Aviation Security

In the wake of technological advances like higher-resolution imagery and artificial intelligence, what does the future of aviation security look like? How can science and technology improve the traveler experience while reducing risk? This was the focus of the 2024 Aviation Futures Workshop, where researchers from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) joined other subject matter experts and representatives from the stakeholder community in reimagining the passenger experience.

“Technology is improving so many of our experiences these days—why not our experience at the airport, too? This workshop gave us the space to think boldly about how emerging technology can increase security while streamlining screening,” said Nick Betzsold, PNNL data scientist and aviation security and soft target subsector lead.

Facilitated by PNNL and hosted by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology (S&T) Directorate, the two-day, invite-only event targeted attendees with distinct expertise to generate creative ideas with high impact potential for enhancing aviation security. Topics included empowering the traveler and enhancing the passenger experience; balancing human, machine, and personnel interactions for a holistic security posture; improving risk-based operations; and looking at the future of system testing and assurance. Together, participants discussed ideas for transformative research and development ideas to increase security, reduce wait times, and ultimately improve the passenger experience. Emphasis was placed on letting the traveler determine how much human contact they wanted as they navigate the airport without affecting the security of the airport, aircraft, or other travelers.

During the workshop, Betzsold and Doug MacDonald, PNNL system engineer and physical security advisor, and the PNNL Innovation Foundry Team of Jon Barr, Russ Burtner, Rebecca Erikson, and Shane VanDyke, led participants through a series of exercises to understand what future states might exist in a 10–15 year time frame and what steps need to be taken now to achieve that vision.

PNNL has a decades-long history of delivering science and technology for aviation security. For example, PNNL’s award-winning millimeter-wave technology is now deployed to airports nationwide and being improved upon to enable shoe and walk-by screening. PNNL-developed tools like the Aviation Security Screening Optimizer for Risk and Throughput tool, the Airport Risk Assessment Model, and the Open Architecture for Screening and Information Systems are also at work delivering risk-based approaches to balancing and optimizing potential threats to air travel with the available security countermeasures.

“Technology is constantly improving our ability to bridge visual, analytical, and physical systems and to more quickly identify and distinguish the threats of today and hopefully those of tomorrow,” said MacDonald.

The futures workshop series was designed to engage the broader technology and operational communities and bring fresh ideas to security missions. Previous workshops have explored expanding checkpoint, open security architectures, and opportunities for paradigm-changing technologies like virtual reality and automation to reimagine the screening experience.

“It’s always exciting to be in the room with so much scientific expertise and innovative thinking and to see it pave the way for a more secure and efficient passenger experience,” Betzsold said.

This effort was funded by DHS S&T under interagency agreement number 70RSAT20KPM000067. The views expressed are solely those of the author and not necessarily those of DHS S&T.