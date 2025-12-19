Yong Wang Appointed Director of Institute for Integrated Catalysis

Yong Wang, a chemical engineer and joint appointee at Washington State University (WSU) and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), has been appointed the director of PNNL’s Institute for Integrated Catalysis (IIC). Wang has served as the acting director of the IIC since January 2025.

“I am honored to be able to lead the IIC,” said Wang. “Throughout my 31 years at PNNL, I’ve found that the cross-disciplinary environment consistently drives meaningful collaborations and significant impact. I believe that the IIC is uniquely positioned to play a vital role in addressing the pressing challenges of our energy future and strengthening our nation’s energy resilience.”

Wang is widely recognized for his work on developing catalytic materials and engineering reactions to create efficient processes for converting carbon sources, including biomass and plastic waste, into valuable fuels and chemicals. His research spans both fundamental and applied science, with an extensive track record as an inventor and partner with industry.

Twice named PNNL’s Inventor of the Year, a Battelle Distinguished Inventor, and the first recipient of PNNL’s Director’s Exceptional Scientific Achievement Award, Wang was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 2025 in recognition of his “advancement of catalyst discovery, design, and reaction engineering.” Wang holds the titles of Laboratory Fellow at PNNL and Regents Professor at WSU, top honors at both institutions.

Wang has published more than 460 peer-reviewed publications and amassed 111 issued U.S. patents—over 90 percent of which have been licensed to industry. He has earned major international awards in catalysis, reaction engineering, and applied chemistry. He is a Fellow in multiple professional societies, including the National Academy of Inventors, American Institute of Chemical Engineers, and American Chemical Society.

“We are delighted to have Yong as the IIC director,” said Wendy Shaw, Associate Laboratory Director of the Physical and Computational Sciences Directorate. “His ability to understand catalysis from fundamental principles to translational applications will be key to strengthening the IIC and catalysis at PNNL.”

The IIC brings together scientists and engineers working on catalysis from across PNNL, creating a collaborative and cross-disciplinary environment. Research in the IIC includes seeking insights into the energies and processes involved in catalysis, developing new experimental and theoretical tools to understand catalysis, and translating fundamental insights into new catalytic technologies.

“Yong will help strengthen connections between the IIC and our academic and industrial partners,” said Angela Becker-Dippmann, Acting Associate Laboratory Director of the Energy and Environment Directorate. “His leadership will be crucial in advancing catalysis science at PNNL.”