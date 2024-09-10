STATEMENT BY TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON ONLINE SCAMS TARGETING TEXANS

“I urge every Texan to stay vigilant against scams and fraudulent activities. Unfortunately, criminals continue to prey upon hardworking Texans, often posing as government agencies or officials to steal your money or personal information. These deceitful schemes can come through phone calls, emails, or fake websites and social media accounts. If something doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts and proceed with caution.

I want to make one thing clear: the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) will never ask you for money or personal information via phone, email, or any unsolicited communication. If you receive such a request, it’s a scam—plain and simple. Don’t send money, don’t share your personal details, and report any suspicious activity to your local authorities immediately. Your safety and security are our top priority."