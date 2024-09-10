ARKU Inc. selects Spartanburg County to establish first South Carolina operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – ARKU Inc. (ARKU), a leader in sheet metal leveling and deburring, today announced it selects Spartanburg County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation. The multimillion-dollar investment will create approximately 10 new jobs.

Founded in Germany in 1928, ARKU is a family-owned manufacturer of sheet metal levelers, deburring machines and coil lines. The company’s innovative technologies and machines improve metal quality and increase process reliability during production.

ARKU’s new operation, located at 2740 S. Highway 14 in Greer, will offer contract leveling for parts, sheets and plates, servicing sheet metal fabricators and automotive suppliers across the Southeast.

Operations are expected to be online in September 2024. Individuals interested in joining the ARKU team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new facility in Greer, S.C. which will allow us to extend our first-class leveling services to metalworking companies throughout the Southeast. This expansion reflects our commitment to providing precision solutions and enhancing production efficiency." -ARKU Inc. President Nicholas Miller

“We are delighted to welcome ARKU Inc. to the Palmetto State. The company’s decision to locate and create jobs in Spartanburg County is a great vote of confidence in our state and workforce, and we look forward to supporting ARKU in the years ahead.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“ARKU Inc. selecting Spartanburg County and South Carolina for its newest operation shows South Carolina is an ideal place for doing business. The company’s multimillion-dollar investment will be impactful in the Upstate, creating new opportunities for our people and adding to the region’s impressive manufacturing industry.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“ARKU Inc. coming to Spartanburg County boosts our international investment, which is a point of pride and a sign that industries from across the globe still know they can find success in our community. I’m excited to welcome them on behalf of Spartanburg County Council and looking forward to the chance to see the products ARKU makes.” -Spartanburg County Council Vice Chairman and Economic Development Committee Chairman David Britt

“Congratulations to ARKU Inc. on its continued growth and investment in Spartanburg County. We’re pleased this German company has chosen Upstate S.C. as its launching point for serving the Southeast and look forward to them enriching our manufacturing ecosystem.” -Upstate SC Alliance President and CEO John Lummus

FIVE FAST FACTS