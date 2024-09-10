Honoring Patriot Day, a National Day of Service and Remembrance

All United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities will remain lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, September 11, in tribute to Patriot Day, also known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance. Gone but never forgotten, this day honors the victims of the terrorist attack, their families and the heroic sacrifices of first responders.

“Today, we remember the innocent Americans and brave first responders whose lives were lost on September 11, 2001,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “As we reflect on the profound impact this tragedy had on our nation, we mourn the loss of life and honor the bravery of first responders who rush toward danger when tragedy strikes."

Please join us as we remember the innocent lives lost during one of the most deadly attacks on U.S. soil.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

