Reveille Unveils Advanced Microsoft 365 Management Solution: Transforms Intelligent Automation With Observability Tools

Reveille Unveils Advanced Microsoft 365 Management Solution

New Offering Enables Managed Service Providers With Broader Coverage For Their Customers’ Microsoft Environments

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reveille Software (Reveille), a leader in management and monitoring solutions for Intelligent Process Automation-based applications, today announced the launch of Reveille Sentry for Microsoft 365 . This innovative solution enhances observability and control over M365-based intelligent automation platforms, filling a critical management gap for enterprises and Managed Service Providers (MSPs).Reveille Sentry for Microsoft 365 introduces powerful new features, including support for SharePoint Embedded and Microsoft 365 (M365), Backup solutions, and advanced User Analytics for Teams, Copilot, and Entra ID activities. With expanded Azure integration, including Teams Workflow, Azure Monitor, and Azure Sentinel, Reveille delivers unparalleled insights and control. Benefits include:-Improved Availability and Service Levels: Ensures seamless performance and reliability for M365 Enterprise licensed customers.-Enhanced Security: Reduces the time to contain content access breaches and detect unknown M365 Backup configuration changes.-Comprehensive Observability: Offers complete visibility into M365 applications and other Intelligent Process Automation (IPA), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platforms.For Managed Service ProvidersReveille is a long-time Microsoft partner known for its comprehensive management and monitoring tools for SharePoint. This latest innovation signifies a fundamental evolution in the company’s partnership with Microsoft. Reveille Sentry for M365 helps Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Resellers, and Systems Integrators scale their offerings and efficiently observe, monitor, and expand customers’ M365 application stacks.“I have known Reveille for a long time as a leader in monitoring tools for optimizing the operation of mission-critical Intelligent Document Processing and Content Services applications, which has historically included SharePoint,” said Ralph Gammon, Senior Analyst, Infosource Software. “Reveille's latest offering broadens their coverage of Microsoft environments, addressing a wider spectrum of M365 tools, processes, and applications. Reveille Sentry for M365 offers Managed Service Providers a valuable in-depth observability tool to offer their enterprise customers.”Addressing Market NeedsReveille Sentry for Microsoft 365 meets the growing demands of organizations relying on multiple intelligent automation platforms. It provides a unified management view, streamlining content management processes and mitigating operational risks. This solution benefits enterprise M365 delivery teams, MSPs seeking scalable automation, and content repository owners needing detailed user analytics across M365 services.“Reveille Sentry for Microsoft 365 capabilities close the intelligent automation observability gap, reduces the time and resources spent on service level issues, and lowers M365 operating risk,” said Brian DeWyer, CTO of Reveille. “This represents a dramatic contrast to custom solutions built upon general-purpose cloud, Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), or DIY monitoring approaches.”Reveille’s software updates are included in existing subscriptions, and new customers can access these capabilities through standard M365 user-based pricing options. The solution is available now, with full support for M365 Backup rolling out in Q4 2024.For more information, please contact +1 877.897.2579 or ryan@reveillesoftware.com.About Reveille SoftwareReveille Software is a leading provider of out-of-the-box monitoring for Intelligent Process Automation solutions for business IT and MSPs that include Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) components. With a wake-up call to the need for comprehensive visibility into content processes, Reveille has filled the IDP/ECM/RPA monitoring gap and is trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide. Reveille's purpose-built software empowers teams to understand their IDP/ECM/RPA environment and avoid costly issues, ensuring critical processes keep running. The company's solutions are built to monitor and provide early notification for content systems, analyze user activity, and connect ECM visibility to current tools to optimize platforms and maximize productivity. Contact us at sales@reveillesoftware.com or+ 1 877 897 2579|EXT 1.Source: BridgeView Marketing PR Services

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.