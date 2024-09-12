New Latitude Edge Web SRL-P Designed, Engineered and Assembled Entirely in North Carolina

Proudly assembled in the USA with the features workers demand on the job

CONCORD, NC, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safewaze is thrilled to introduce the Class 2 Latitude Edge Web SRL-P , the first self-retracting lifeline designed, engineered and assembled entirely at the Safewaze facility in Concord, North Carolina.“Manufacturing this innovative new SRL in-house is an important step for the rising growth of Safewaze in the fall protection market,” says Cory Schurian, VP Product. “This move both supports our local economy and allows us to more efficiently manage stock to respond even more quickly to our customers’ needs.”With an actual arrest distance under 76” for Class 2 use, the Latitude Edge Web SRL-P has one of the lowest clearance requirements compared to similar models. This lower clearance allows workers to use this SRL across a greater range of leading-edge environments, plus the lower arrest distance reduces the risk of injury to a worker in the event of a fall.The new Latitude Edge Web SRL-P is available in 6’, 8’ and 11’ lengths. The product line includes more than 30 different configurations in single and dual with a range of connection options. Additionally, the series has been engineered with optimized walking speed to practically eliminate nuisance lockups, allowing workers at height to spend more time working.To help with ergonomics and reduce worker fatigue, the new SRL is lightweight with a built-in harness restraint strap to reduce unnecessary movement of the energy absorber. Dual models include an exclusive dorsal bracket to keep the SRL housings from overlapping and all models are built with heat-resistant webbing with a Kevlar core for use in high heat environments.The new Latitude Edge Web SRL-P is available exclusively through Safewaze distributors. To find out more, contact our responsive Customer Service team at 800-230-0319 or info@safewaze.com.About Safewaze:Since 1994, Safewaze has been on a mission to save lives and livelihoods. As fall protection’s most responsive partner, we provide quick and flexible solutions for fall arrest, rescue and confined space needs. With a 100,000 square foot facility in North Carolina and a growing, passionate team, we ensure workers are trained and protected by the best in modern fall protection. From anchors and harnesses to lifelines and lanyards, we deliver exactly what you need, exactly when you need it. http://safewaze.com

