Mercy University Remains Committed to Expanding College Access Through Common App’s Direct Admissions Program

DOBBS FERRY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Mercy University announced its continued participation in Common App’s direct admissions program for the third consecutive year to connect more low-income students and first-generation college students with postsecondary opportunities. Mercy joins over 100 colleges and universities nationwide in a program that provides over 200,000 first-generation and low and middle-income students interested in attending college. By partnering with Common App, Mercy aims to further its mission of broadening educational opportunities for both traditional and nontraditional students.“Mercy University’s ongoing participation underscores its commitment to making higher education accessible and equitable,” said Anne Gilligan, assistant vice president for admissions and recruitment at Mercy University. “By leveraging Common App’s direct admissions program, Mercy can continue to play a crucial role in supporting students who may face barriers to higher education, ensuring that more individuals can achieve their academic and professional goals.”Mercy University’s partnership with Common App has proven to be successful. This fall, 220 direct admissions applicants enrolled at Mercy making up just over 20% of the freshman class and representing a huge increase over the 29 enrolled last year.“We are excited for Mercy University to join our direct admissions program, where even more students will now know that they are worthy and wanted on a college campus,” said Jenny Rickard, president & CEO of Common App. “Overall, direct admissions is about changing the narrative of a college education from one of scarcity to one of opportunity, by ensuring students know that they are worthy and welcome on a college campus.”Common App has piloted a direct admissions program since 2021, offering admission to students who created a Common App account and provided enough academic information– but had not yet completed all–of their open applications. The organization launched its full-scale program last year, offering over 400,000 first-generation and low-income students direct admissions from 71 colleges and universities. Results showed that 3 out of 4 students who added a school to their college list upon receiving a direct admission offer applied to that school.“Common App Direct Admissions allows Mercy to connect with potential applicants who may have thought college was out of their reach,” said Krystal Trama, director, Student Services Support Center for Mercy University. “This connection continues spreading our mission and making college attainable for everyone.”###About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. The institution also provides non-credit courses and certificates for adult learners looking to acquire new skills through CERTiFi by Mercy University. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu About Common AppCommon App is a not-for-profit member organization committed to the pursuit of access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process. Each year, more than one million students apply to college through the Common App’s online application. In January 2019, the Common App united with Reach Higher, the college access and success campaign started by former First Lady Michelle Obama during her time at the White House. By joining forces, Common App and Reach Higher accelerated progress toward our joint goal of supporting all students, especially low-income and first-generation students, in achieving their higher education dreams. Founded in 1975, Common App serves over 1,100 member colleges and universities worldwide. In 2023, the organization launched its Next Chapter, with the goal of closing its equity gap in low- and middle-income students applying to college by 2030. To learn more, visit www.commonapp.org and follow @CommonApp and #CommonApp on social media.

