TRAPSKI Unveils Premium Fishing Rod Racks: Designed by Anglers, for Anglers

TRAPSKI Premium Wall Fishing Rod Rack TRAPSKI Fishing Rod Holder Rack | 12 Pole Waterproof Wash-down TRAPSKI Premium Fishing Rod/Pole Holder Rack Organizers | Wall or Ceiling Mounted Fishing Rod Rack | Durable Marine Grade HDPE Plastic | Fishing Pole Holder Holds up to 6 or 12 + Stackable Storage

Organize and Protect Your Fishing Gear with Marine-Grade Durability and Versatile Mounting Options

DEEP RIVER, CT, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRAPSKI, a trusted name in high-quality outdoor gear, proudly announces the launch of its latest product: the TRAPSKI Premium Wall Fishing Rod Racks , designed by anglers, for anglers.This innovative rod rack is built to handle everything from deep sea to inshore and freshwater fishing, offering a robust, easy-to-install solution for organizing and protecting your prized gear.Crafted from Thick ½ inch Marine Grade HDPE in a stylish White/Blue/White finish, the TRAPSKI Premium Rod Rack is built to withstand the harshest environments.Complete with Stainless Steel hardware, this rod rack can be mounted on walls or ceilings, whether it’s in your garage, boat, shed, or storage area. With UV protection, fade resistance, and waterproof materials, it’s designed to go anywhere—even outdoors.Designed for Flexibility and DurabilityUnlike traditional rod racks, the TRAPSKI Premium Rod Racks feature no metal parts to rust or rubber padding that can wear down over time. The simple, sleek design accommodates rods and combos of all types, including spinning, casting, fly, inshore, and deep-sea setups. The 2-inch wide slots are carefully engineered to support your gear without scratching or damaging it.Key Features Include:• Marine Grade HDPE construction for durability and waterproofing• Stainless Steel mounting hardware for wall or ceiling installation• UV protection and fade-resistant material, perfect for both indoor and outdoor use• Multiple sizes available: H6 (fits up to 6 rods), H4 (fits up to 4 rods), H3 (fits up to 3 rods)• Precise CNC machining for consistent, accurate quality• Easy installation: Stainless Steel screws and anchors included, with counter-bored screws to prevent scratching• Modular stacking options: Stack multiple racks for larger rod collections• 3-Year Warranty for peace of mind“The TRAPSKI Premium Wall Fishing Rod Rack was designed with the angler in mind,” said Chris Wells, COO. “Whether you’re fishing in deep waters or a local lake, keeping your gear secure and organized is essential. This rod rack not only provides exceptional functionality, but it also enhances the aesthetic of your storage space.”Available as individual single set or in convenient 2-pack options, the TRAPSKI Premium Wall Fishing Rod Rack makes a great gift for any fishing enthusiast. The modular design allows users to expand their storage capacity as needed, ensuring it meets the needs of both casual anglers and seasoned professionals. Our Freestanding Fishing Rod Rack is also 100% waterproof and can be used on the dock as a rod washdown station, ensuring your equipment is salt and debris free prior to storage!Pricing & AvailabilityThe TRAPSKI Premium Wall Fishing Rod Rack is now available for purchase through the TRAPSKI online store and select retail partners. For more information and to shop the full TRAPSKI collection, visit www.trapski.com About TRAPSKITRAPSKI is dedicated to providing top-quality outdoor products that meet the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. From innovative designs to durable materials, TRAPSKI products are built to last and perform under the toughest conditions.

