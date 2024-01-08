TRAPSKI launches indoor/outdoor Custom Signs for unmatched durability and personalization
EINPresswire.com/ -- TRAPSKI, a provider of adventure and manufacturing solutions, proudly announces the release of its latest product: custom house, cabin, décor, and trail signs. These crafted signs are designed to withstand the harshest outdoor conditions, offering unmatched durability, longevity with personalization options. Constructed from color core, UV-protected HDPE plastic, TRAPSKI's custom signs are engineered to endure the outdoor environment. The signs resist fading and damage caused by prolonged exposure to sunlight, ensuring a vibrant and clear display of messages for years to come. They are also lightweight and an excellent choice for interior décor, resort signage or fun and personal gifts.
Key Features of TRAPSKI's Custom Trail Signs:
Material Excellence: Made in the USA from color core HDPE plastic, these signs are crafted with precision to meet the highest standards of quality and durability.
Indoor and Outdoor Versatility: Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, TRAPSKI's custom trail signs are usable in various environments.
Moisture and UV Resistance: The signs are moisture and UV resistant, ensuring they will not fade for a period of 5 years, making them a reliable solution for extended outdoor use.
Dimensions and Thickness: Available in a large size of 36 inches x 6 inches, and another option of 24 x 4 inches, with a quarter-inch thickness of HDPE plastic, these signs provide optimal visibility and sturdiness. Future options include 48 inches x 8 inches and can quote any custom needs needed.
Easy Installation: Featuring pre-drilled holes in all four corners, installation is a breeze. Customers can personalize their messages and easily install the signs with screws.
Option for Expedited Production: To meet varying customer needs, TRAPSKI offers a flexible production timeline. At checkout, customers can choose between a 1-3 day or 3–5-day production option based on their time requirements.
Whether enhancing cabin or home décor, trail signage, parks, or outdoor recreational areas, TRAPSKI's custom signs offer an unbeatable combination of visibility, durability, and personalization. Have fun with it!
"TRAPSKI's commitment to simplification and quality is exemplified in our new custom sign offering to the marketplace. Having some fun via sign personalization with high quality and long-lasting materials for a reasonable price means more value for our customers." said Sal DePino, CEO at TRAPSKI.
For more information about TRAPSKI's custom signs and to place orders, visit trapski.com.
Sal DePino
Sal DePino
TRAPSKI, LLC
+1 860-581-5850
email us here
