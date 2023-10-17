TRAPSKI Teams with Athalon to Offer Premium Bags in combination with the all-new TRAVELER ski rack for travel bags
Ultimate protection and mobility on your next ski trip. A TRAPSKI rack in a Athalon bag, vehicle, box and storage area!
The TRAPSKI TRAVELER combined with Athalon's 370 Ski Travel Bag is a Next-Level protection for skis in air transit!DEEP RIVER, CT, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRAPSKI, a manufacturer of ski racks and other innovative technology catering to outdoor enthusiasts, is excited to announce its recent partnership with Athalon, a renowned company specializing in premium ski & boot bags. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for TRAPSKI as it expands its product range to include Athalon’s top-quality bags, providing customers with convenient and reliable storage solutions to support the all-new air travel racing system.
With a shared commitment to providing exceptional products to outdoor enthusiasts, TRAPSKI's partnership with Athalon is a natural fit. Athalon is known for its dedication to producing innovative and durable adventure bags that offer both functionality and style, ensuring that ski & outdoor enthusiasts can transport their gear with ease and security.
The inclusion of Athalon products in TRAPSKI's offering opens a world of possibilities for customers seeking reliable and efficient storage solutions for their ski trips. Whether it's ski travel bags, boot bags, dry duffel bags or any other type of outdoor luggage solutions; TRAPSKI now offers a wider array of combinable products designed to keep gear organized, protected, and easily transportable. Making Adventures Simplified.
"We are thrilled to partner with Athalon," said Sal DePino, co-founder, and CEO of TRAPSKI. "Their commitment to quality and attention to detail align perfectly with our mission of providing outdoor enthusiasts with the best gear available. With the addition of Athalon ski bags to our product lineup, we can offer our customers the convenience and peace of mind they deserve when it comes to storing and transporting their equipment so they can focus on having their adventure. Reducing the complexities of travel means more time making memories with family and friends. That’s what is really all about."
Athalon features durable waterproof materials, ample storage compartments, and padded comfortable carrying options. With the all new TRAPSKI TRAVELER ski bag rack, customers can now protect their equipment during long-haul air travel and then use the rack in the vehicle for transport to and from the mountain while at their destination! Check out the latest innovation at www.trapski.com.
About TRAPSKI:
TRAPSKI products aim to organize, protect, and store equipment for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy their adventures and simplify their adventures. Specializing in skiing and snowboarding, TRAPSKI made the first-of-its kind mobile Ski and Board Rack System that allows protect their skis, poles, and boards while in transit as well as store at your destination or home when not in use. TRAPSKI also has a range of other outdoor products to organize equipment and make it easier to enjoy your favorite adventure over the complexities making adventures a reality.
