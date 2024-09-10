Powder Valley Nature Center to hold Women in the Wilderness event Oct. 26

Body

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is presenting a program designed by women for women who are curious about the outdoors.

Women in the Wilderness is a free program happening at the nature center Thursday, Oct. 26 from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event is open exclusively to women ages 18 and up.

Participants will learn about and experience a variety of outdoor skills—from birding to archery to outdoor cooking—create friendships with other likeminded women and spend a day enjoying what wild Missouri has to offer.

During this all-day event, participants will rotate through 45-minute cycles, each focusing on a different outdoor skill, such as nature journaling, hiking safety, and BB gun shooting. Participants are asked to pack plenty of water and bring their own lunch which does not require refrigeration. Participants should also dress for the weather as this program takes place primarily outside and features several hikes on paved trails.

Women in the Wilderness is free to the public; however, openings are limited, so individuals must preregister online for this program at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ab. Each member of a group must sign up separately.

For more information about the event, contact MDC Naturalist Lauren Baker at: Lauren.Baker@mdc.mo.gov.

Powder Valley Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.