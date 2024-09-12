New Study Highlights Risk of Metastasis After Breast Cancer Surgery and the Urgent Need for Targeting Cancer Stem Cells

SAGE Open Medical Case Reports Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference 2025 The Beljanski Foundation

Research underscores the link between breast cancer surgery and metastasis, highlighting the critical need for treatments targeting cancer stem cells

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breast cancer surgery might trigger metastasis, according to a recent case report published in SAGE Open Medical Case Reports. This study highlights the fact that cancer relapse usually takes place within 18 months of a surgical intervention, and although most local recurrences after autologous breast reconstruction occur in superficial tissue, they also occur in deep tissue in the reconstructed breast. Researchers have already concluded that Cancer cells are prone to spreading throughout the body; the post-surgical wound response provokes an inflammatory response, leading those cancerous cells to grow and proliferate, forming tumors called metastases in other parts of the body.Once again, the issue of why those cancerous cells are still there, alive and ready to spread after a first round of treatment that generally includes surgery and chemotherapy or radiotherapy, is not addressed. And this is because conventional treatments are not equipped to fight cancer stem cells Cancer stem cells are a type of stem cell that is specific to cancer and can reproduce through self-renewal and regeneration into new tumor cells. Cancer stem cells are most dangerous as they are resistant to chemotherapy and cause relapse by creating new tumors. It is critical to find treatments for cancer stem cells to prevent this disease from resurfacing in a person again and again.The Beljanski Foundation, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to holistic cancer research using natural compounds, has already funded with great success several studies on the activity of natural ingredients (Pao pereira and Rauwolfia vomitoria) against cancer stem cells. Studies conducted at Kansas University Medical Center have led to several publications demonstrating that in mice with pancreatic or ovarian cancers, both extracts effectively destroy primary cancer cells and cancer stem cells, utilizing different mechanisms of action based on the cell type. Given their broad-spectrum anti-cancer activity – already solidly documented – and the absence of toxicity of these extracts, Pao Pereira and Rauwolfia Vomitoria deserve to be studied more thoroughly against many types of cancer stem cells in both men and women.An important study regarding breast cancer stem cells is currently underway. This is a groundbreaking research program because, according to the Global Cancer Observatory Report, breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer in women and 1 out of 6 women will relapse. This study has been funded thanks to the support of generous donors who attended the inaugural Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference, held in Jacksonville, FL in 2023.The Beljanski Foundation is already considering extending the study to prostate cancer stem cells. Indeed, both Pao pereira and Rauwolfia vomitoria have already shown great success in inducing the reduction of prostate inflammation and apoptosis of cancerous cells. Studies conducted at Columbia University and Nanjing University on prostate cancer have demonstrated that due to multiple mechanisms of action, Pao Pereira had a beneficial effect at all stages of the disease, from benign prostate hyperplasia to declared prostate cancer and even very advanced prostate cancer which was no longer responding to hormonal treatments. Comparable results have also been obtained with Rauwolfia vomitoria.To support this groundbreaking research, The Beljanski Foundation will host the second Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference from April 25-27, 2025, in Austin, TX. This conference is for cancer patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, coaches, and anyone passionate about preventing or healing cancer through functional, natural, and integrative medicine.Attendees will be inspired, educated, and empowered with the latest cancer prevention and reversal insights, focusing on proven diet, lifestyle, and integrative approaches. Join the conference to discover cutting-edge solutions and connect with a community dedicated to holistic cancer care.Secure your tickets now by visiting https://integrativecancerconference.com

