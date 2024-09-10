State Visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, 11 to 13 September 2024

His Holiness Pope Francis will make a State Visit to Singapore from 11 to 13 September 2024. This will be Pope Francis’ first visit to Singapore.

On 12 September, Pope Francis will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Parliament House and call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. Pope Francis will also meet Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. A new orchid hybrid will be named in Pope Francis’ honour and unveiled at the ceremonial welcome.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Pope Francis will deliver speeches at a State Address on 12 September. Pope Francis will participate in a Papal Mass at the National Stadium organised by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore later in the day.

On 13 September, Pope Francis will attend an interreligious meeting with youth at Catholic Junior College.

Pope Francis will be accompanied by Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Substitute of the Secretariat of State Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Gallagher, and other senior Vatican officials.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

10 SEPTEMBER 2024