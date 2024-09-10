Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,141 in the last 365 days.

Justice Kagan reinforces her support for enforceable ethics code at [U.S.] Supreme Court

Justice Elena Kagan pushed back on Monday against critics of an enforceable code of ethics for the Supreme Court, telling an audience in New York that it would help ensure confidence in an institution that polls show has lost the trust of many Americans.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Justice Kagan reinforces her support for enforceable ethics code at [U.S.] Supreme Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more