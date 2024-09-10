‘Essence of discrimination’: 9th Circuit rejects Arizona’s trans sports ban

An Arizona law that bans transgender girls and women from female sports teams in schools and colleges is “the essence of discrimination” and cannot be enforced against two girls who challenged it, a federal appeals court ruled Monday.

