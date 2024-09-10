Submit Release
Maryland State Police Aviation Rescues Injured Construction Worker in West Virginia

Maryland State Police News Release

(MOOREFIELD, WV) – Maryland State Police Aviation Command rescued a construction worker who fell while working on a home in Hardy County, West Virginia. 

Trooper 5, a crew based in Cumberland, Maryland, responded on Sept. 9, 2024, to conduct a hoist mission after a 25-year-old construction worker fell from the rooftop of a multi-story house. First responders from the Moorefield Volunteer Fire Department and West Hardy Emergency Medical Service requested aerial rescue due to the severity of the construction worker’s injuries, the challenging terrain and the anticipated prolonged extraction time. 

Pilots hovered the AgustaWestland AW-139 helicopter above the construction site while a Trooper/Paramedic was lowered to the worker. He was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, for treatment of injuries.

The MSPAC has served since 1970 and operates a fleet of 10 AW139 helicopters from seven bases in Maryland. Each aircraft provides round-the-clock coverage to Maryland residents and visitors. The agency’s missions include medevac, law enforcement, search and rescue, homeland security and disaster assessment. The success of the missions relies heavily on the cooperative efforts of local fire, rescue, EMS, law enforcement agencies and partners at the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Park Police.

CONTACT: First Sergeant Jeffrey Leppert, (301) 777-8400

 

 

