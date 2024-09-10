Arizona Department of Child Safety Launches Annual Giving Tree Program

PHOENIX, AZ (September 10, 2024)

As the holiday season approaches, the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) is proud to announce the launch of its annual Giving Tree Program. This initiative seeks to bring joy and comfort to the thousands of children and young adults in foster care, reminding them that they are not alone during this special time of year.

The Reality for Foster Children

Imagine waking up on a holiday morning in a strange bed, surrounded by people you don’t know, in a house that isn’t yours.

They’re wondering, “Will anyone know what I wished for? Will I have a holiday to remember?” This year, the Giving Tree Program aims to answer those questions with resounding support.

Supporting Young Adults Who Have Aged Out

For teenagers who have aged out of the foster care system, the challenges are different but equally daunting. Many are juggling work and college, striving for independence while facing financial hardships. For them, the holidays often come with the added stress of wondering how they’ll afford the basics, let alone how they will celebrate.

The Giving Tree Program is also committed to supporting these young adults by helping them secure the necessities for their new apartments, ensuring they can enjoy the holiday season with the same warmth and joy as everyone else.

How You Can Make the Holidays Brighter

Foster kids need to know that the community cares.

Every year, the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) partners with Arizona businesses, churches, and organizations through its Giving Tree Program.

Giving Tree provides an opportunity to give back by providing gifts for children in foster care.

Participating organizations receive a set of Giving Tree hearts that can be hung on a holiday tree in a business office or lobby.

Each heart includes a child’s name, age, gender, size, and wish list.

Participants can pick a heart from the tree and shop for that child.

DCS will pick up the gifts and deliver them to the children for the holidays.

“The holiday season is a time of giving, and the Giving Tree Program is a perfect opportunity for our community to come together and support those who need it most,” said DCS Community Liaison Rayetta Sanchez. “Each gift represents more than just a present—it’s a message of hope, love, and reassurance to a child or young adult who may be feeling forgotten during the holidays.”

Last year in Arizona, 113 community partners provided over $500,000 in gifts for over 5,000 children in foster care through the Giving Tree Program.

To find out more about Giving Tree, or explore other ways to get involved, please email us at [email protected].

Watch the video below to see how the Giving Tree can impact the lives of children and youth in foster care: