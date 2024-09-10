Office Hours: Multi-Tiered System of Support Framework

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning, Multi-tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) team is pleased to offer office hours focused on Maine’s MTSS Framework beginning Friday, October 4th at 10am, and occurring every first Friday of the month thereafter.

The first half of each session will provide a comprehensive overview of Maine’s MTSS framework. The second half of the session will be open to questions/problems of practice brought up by attending participants. Sessions are meant to be a time for educators and administrators across the learning continuum to come together to learn about the framework, ask questions, celebrate successes, and/or work through problems of practice in MTSS implementation. These sessions are MTSS Framework-specific and are offered as a space for educators to bring their voices to the table.

Register for MTSS Framework Office Hours here. You only need to register once and you may attend as many weeks as you like! Office hours are offered as part of the Maine DOE’s MTSS Technical Assistance program and are meant for your use and discussion. You are welcome to stay for the full hour or to join for just a portion of the sessions.

For more information, contact Andrea Logan, MTSS Specialist, at andrea.logan@maine.gov or by calling (207) 592-2011.