Maine Launches Statewide Career Exploration Survey to Strengthen Resources and Opportunities for Students

Throughout Maine, schools and school administrative units (SAUs) are finding new and creative ways to help students explore careers, connect learning to real-world experiences, and prepare for life beyond the classroom. To better understand and strengthen these efforts, educators and education leaders are invited to participate in a brief Career Exploration Survey.

The Career Exploration Survey is designed to identify which SAUs and Career and Technical Education (CTE) schools are currently engaged in career exploration activities—and to gather insights into what is working, what is needed, and where additional support could make the biggest impact. Responses will help to inform statewide efforts related to resources, professional development, and technical assistance for pre-K–12 students and school staff.

Here is the link to participate in the Career Exploration Survey. The deadline to respond is March 6, 2026.

Throughout the survey, participants will see the term “Extended Learning Opportunities (ELOs)”. ELOs refer to learning experiences that take place outside of the traditional classroom, with a strong emphasis on community-based career exploration. These experiences may be credit-bearing and serve as an umbrella for many types of career exploration activities and work-based learning experiences. Participation in the survey is especially encouraged for those coordinating ELO programs, transition programs, alternative education programs, and other programs impacting career exploration in Maine.

By sharing your perspective, you will be contributing to a clearer picture of career exploration in Maine and helping to shape future support that responds directly to the needs of schools, educators, and students. Whether your SAU is deeply engaged in this work or just beginning to explore possibilities, your voice matters.

With questions, please contact Maine DOE Extended Learning Opportunities Coordinator Lana Sawyer at lana.sawyer@maine.gov /or Maine DOE Social Emotional Learning Specialist Aubrie Howard at aubrie.howard@maine.gov.