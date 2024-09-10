USDA awards 7.4 million in School Food System Innovation Grants in Maine

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently awarded a total of $7.4 million in School Food System Innovation Grants to seven organizations in Maine through its partner Full Plates Full Potential. The grant funding is part of USDA’s $100 million Healthy Meals Incentives Initiative, which empowers schools to continue serving delicious, healthy meals through regional school food systems.

Congratulations to all the award winners! Their projects will help schools overcome barriers to purchasing Maine-based foods for their school meal programs and establish long-term solutions and best practices that can be replicated in other regions.

Maine Grant Awardees:

Auburn Public Schools, Maine – School-Based Food Hub

Five Pillars Butchery, Maine – Halal Meal Production Lab

Maine Coast Fishermen's Association, Maine – Fisherman Feeding K-12 Mainers

Maine Food Strategy/Maine Food Convergence, Maine – Local Food Switchboard

Peak Season, Maine – Streamlining Access to Maine Grown K-12 Products

RSU 54/MSAD 54, Maine – Somerset County Farm to School Initiative

The Good Crust, Maine – Good Grains on the Go

For more information, you can read the USDA News Release. Full Plates Full Potential is a non-profit dedicated to ending childhood food insecurity in Maine. To learn more about them, visit their website – Full Plates Full Potential Website.