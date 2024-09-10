Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,147 in the last 365 days.

USDA awards 7.4 million in School Food System Innovation Grants in Maine

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently awarded a total of $7.4 million in School Food System Innovation Grants to seven organizations in Maine through its partner Full Plates Full Potential. The grant funding is part of USDA’s $100 million Healthy Meals Incentives Initiative, which empowers schools to continue serving delicious, healthy meals through regional school food systems.

Congratulations to all the award winners! Their projects will help schools overcome barriers to purchasing Maine-based foods for their school meal programs and establish long-term solutions and best practices that can be replicated in other regions.

Maine Grant Awardees:

  • Auburn Public Schools, Maine – School-Based Food Hub
  • Five Pillars Butchery, Maine – Halal Meal Production Lab
  • Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, Maine – Fisherman Feeding K-12 Mainers
  • Maine Food Strategy/Maine Food Convergence, Maine – Local Food Switchboard
  • Peak Season, Maine – Streamlining Access to Maine Grown K-12 Products
  • RSU 54/MSAD 54, Maine – Somerset County Farm to School Initiative
  • The Good Crust, Maine – Good Grains on the Go

For more information, you can read the USDA News Release. Full Plates Full Potential is a non-profit dedicated to ending childhood food insecurity in Maine. To learn more about them, visit their website – Full Plates Full Potential Website.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

USDA awards 7.4 million in School Food System Innovation Grants in Maine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more