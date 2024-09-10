Wanted Suspect Sought in Sexual Abuse Case

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s help in locating a suspect wanted for an outstanding arrest warrant.

On April 15, 2024, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the suspect, who is an acquaintance of the victim, forced the victim to engage in an unwanted sexual act in the 1000 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest.

The suspect, 32-year-old Maurice Spears of Northeast, DC, is currently wanted pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with First Degree Sexual Abuse and can be seen in the photo below.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Maurice Spears is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24058444

###