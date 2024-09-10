MDC Burr Oak Woods Hosts White-Tailed Deer Hunting 101

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Hunting deer is a challenging and rewarding way to enjoy the outdoors in the fall.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a two-day “White-Tailed Deer Hunting 101” program on Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 26 at MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center from 6-8 p.m. This program will include both in-person and virtual options for participation. Participants are required to attend both days of the program.

Taught by MDC Community Education Assistant John Rittel and Naturalist Nikki King, topics will cover scouting locations, hunting methods, deer tracking and more. All in-person participants should dress to be both indoors and outdoors. Participants ages 10 and up are welcome, though anyone ages 10-15 must be accompanied by a participating adult.

This program is free, but registration is required for both the in-person and virtual options. People can register for the in-person option at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/202582

People can register for the virtual option at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/202597

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center is located at 1401 NW Park Road in Blue Springs, MO. People who have questions about this or other upcoming events at Burr Oak Woods can call 816-228-3766.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programming. A listing of these programs can be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events