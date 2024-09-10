Laura Lavayén’s Heartfelt Book 'Dogs, Owners of the City' Graces the 2024 Manila International Book Fair

Experience the powerful tale of canine resilience and human responsibility on September 15, 2024 at SMX Convention Center Manila.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laura Lavayén shares her latest literary work, “ Dogs, Owners of the City ,” at the 2024 Manila International Book Fair. This poignant book, available in both English and Spanish editions, will be celebrated at Booth 2-80 on Sunday, September 15, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, thanks to the collaborative efforts of Writers’ Branding and The Reading Glass Books.In “Dogs, Owners of the City,” Lavayén paints a stark and compelling picture of the plight of street dogs, drawing parallels to the struggles faced by the homeless. Set in the fictional town of Santa Catalina, the novel exposes the harsh realities of these animals’ lives, spotlighting a global issue that often goes unnoticed. Lavayén’s narrative challenges readers to confront their own apathy and to consider the collective responsibility we share in alleviating the suffering of these vulnerable creatures.With a rich background that spans Argentina and the United States, Lavayén’s literary journey began in her native Bariloche, Argentina. Her storied career includes celebrated works such as “The Shadow of the Baron” and “Illegals.” Now retired, Lavayén’s dedication to crafting impactful narratives continues with this newly republished book, which attests to her deep empathy and literary prowess.Don’t miss the chance to experience Laura Lavayén’s evocative storytelling at the Manila International Book Fair. “Dogs, Owners of the City” and its Spanish counterpart, “ Los Dueños De La Ciudad ,” promises to be a meaningful exploration of compassion and responsibility—an experience readers won’t want to miss.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

